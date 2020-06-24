Gerald Maxwell Cook
GERALD MAXWELL "MAX" COOK, 88, who was born, raised and was a lifelong resident of Ottawa, W.Va., passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2020, and entered into his eternal home in Heaven. He was greeted there by His Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, along with his wife of 67 years, Phyllis, who preceded him in death on July 29, 2019.
He was born September 26, 1931, to the late Holly and Veda Cook of Ottawa, W.Va. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Greene and Sharon Grant; three brothers, Emil, and infant brothers Roy Serel and Arthur Dale Cook.
He met and fell in love with Phyllis, the love of his life, and married in 1951 and was blessed with a loving family. He was employed by Westmoreland Coal Company with 40-plus years of service and a member of the UMWA.
Max was saved on Easter Sunday night, 1958, and his life was forever changed. He proudly served his Lord and Saviour for 62 years. He was a faithful and devoted member of the Laurel City FWB Church, where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, Choir Leader (which was his favorite) and any other task that was needed to Glorify the Lord. When Max was able, he loved attending revivals and visiting with other churches making many friends along the way. Max was a well-loved and respected man in the church and community.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are four sons, Gary (Carla), Ronnie (Marcy), Danny (Georgann), and David; one daughter, Joyce (Brad); two nieces, Vicky Guy (Larry) and Jeannie Price (Timmy), who he raised and loved as his own; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and two step-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank caregivers Georgie Dent and Rose Hill for their care and dedication. Also, many thanks to the staff at Boone Memorial Hospital, Dignity Home Health and Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making donations in memory of Max to Dignity Hospice, P.O. Box 4304, Chapmanville, WV 25508.
Services will be held at Noon on Thursday, June 25, at Laurel City Freewill Baptist Church, with Pastor Don Austin and Grandson Josh Cook officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.