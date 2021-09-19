Thank you for Reading.

GERALD MUSGRAVE 63, of Deepwater passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Montgomery General Hospital.

He worked Construction most of his life. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.

Surviving wife Barbara A. (Coleman) Musgrave. Daughter Tina VanMeter, stepson Joshua Bowe and 8 grandchildren who he loved so much. Sister Cindy Griffin and brothers William Musgrave and David Carte.

In honoring Gerald wishes Services will be at a later date.

Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Musgrave family.

