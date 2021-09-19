Gerald Musgrave Sep 19, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GERALD MUSGRAVE 63, of Deepwater passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 at Montgomery General Hospital.He worked Construction most of his life. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers.Surviving wife Barbara A. (Coleman) Musgrave. Daughter Tina VanMeter, stepson Joshua Bowe and 8 grandchildren who he loved so much. Sister Cindy Griffin and brothers William Musgrave and David Carte.In honoring Gerald wishes Services will be at a later date.Cooke Funeral Home Cedar Grove is serving the Musgrave family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gerald Musgrave Genealogy Joshua Bowe David Carte William Musgrave Grandchild Cindy Griffin Parents Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Richard Dustin Gulan Blank Karen Louise Motley Susannah Myers Bolin James Benson (Pops) Shedd Sr Karen Stone Blank Roberta M. Kelly Blank William “Bill” Fitzgerald Blank John Eric Albrecht Miranda Rae Scheer Blank Deborah "Debby" Gresham Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Sept. 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy