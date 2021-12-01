GERALD RAE COWIE, SR., 72, of South Charleston, WV, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2021 at home. Gerald was born in South Charleston, WV on March 21, 1949 the son of the late Geraldine Thaxton Cowie and James Finlayson Cowie, Sr.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Lawrence Glen Cowie; and his half-sister, Eula Faye Whittington Thaxton.
He is survived by his big brother and best friend, James Finlayson Cowie, Jr. (Susan); his son, Gerald Rae "Jaye" Cowie, Jr.; his daughters, Amy Jessica Smith (Shawn) and Jodi Lynn Dudrow; his four grandchildren, Cameron Drake Sadler, Jeremy Brandon Dudrow, Jr., Lois Rae Dudrow, and Joseph Harrison Smith. Gerald is also survived by his girlfriend of 31 years, Brenda Marcum; and his faithful rescue dog, Luther; along with many beloved friends, hunting buddies, nephews, nieces, and family.
Gerald had a great love for the outdoors, spending his free time hunting and fishing with his "Pappy", "brother Jim", nephews, and friends. His favorite place to spend time was on a trout stream near the family camp in Deer Creek, West Virginia. Everyone that knew him knew that no one was better at telling big fish stories than Gerald. He was a hard worker, spending his lifelong career as a plumber working alongside his father and his little brother, Larry. Always good with his hands, he could build or fix anything. If all else failed, you would never find Gerald without a roll of duct tape close by. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
In keeping with Gerald's wishes, he will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.