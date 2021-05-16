GERALD RAY "JERRY" HOLDER, 76, passed away May 12, 2021, after an eleven year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Born March 17, 1945, in Crichton, WV, to the late Clarence and Hester Holder, Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Holder.
Jerry is survived by his girls - his wife of nearly 50 years, Diane Yoak Holder of Spencer, and daughters Melissa (Rich) Ladowitz of Pickerington, Ohio, and Erica (Nick) Coleman of Pikeville, Kentucky; much-adored grandchildren Audrey Ladowitz, Bennett Ladowitz, Eliot Ladowitz, Emily Ladowitz (Nick Willis), Ethan (Hannah) Ladowitz, Darby Powers, Carson Coleman, and Caden Coleman; siblings Betty Turner, Othella (Pete) Hilton, Jimmy Holder, Judy (Gene) Smith, and Roger Holder; devoted in-laws Sharon (John) Seymour, Jim (Arzie) Yoak, Mike (Bev) Yoak, and Marsha (Greg) May; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Monday, May 17, at 11:30 am, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, 406 Market Street, Spencer, with the family receiving friends 10:30-11:30 am.
Jerry spent his life serving others, and by donating his body to research, his service continues. In lieu of flowers, friends are invited to contribute to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org, in his honor.