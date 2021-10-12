GERALD T. "BB" (JERRY) GARBIN, 68, of St. Albans passed away Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his residence with his family by his side.
He was born in Turtle Creek, PA to the late Jordan F. Garbin and Norma Jean Stead. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, John and Joseph Garbin; Maternal grandparents, Harry and Gertrude Stead; paternal grandparents, Peter and Ann Garbin.
Jerry retired from Central Machine Shop, South Charleston with 28 years of service.
His hobbies and interests were an avid scroll saw worker, baseball coach and a FIFA certified Soccer Referee. He was an Eagle Scout, Cub and Boy Scout Adult Leader, loved to sing and was Choir Boy of the Year Pittsburgh Diocese 1966, avid Steeler Football Fan.
Surviving are his loving wife of 36 years, Rita A. Prosser Garbin; sons, Jeremy Garbin (Denise) of Cape Coral, FL. and Jason Garbin (Lana) of Cross Lanes; grandchildren, Cobey Garbin (Starla) of Fairmont, WV, Ariel Garbin of Cape Coral, FL., Robbie Garbin of Cross Lanes, WV., Jessa Holton of Cross Lanes, WV., and great grandson, Roman Garbin of Fairmont, WV., sister, Carol Chandler (Barry) of Rincon, GA., brothers, Jordan Garbin of White Oak, PA., Fred Garbin (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach, SC., and Lou Garbin (Lisa) of Murraysville, PA., numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
While there will be no service of visitation there will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the American Cancer Society, In Memory of Gerald T. Garbin, PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-1718.