GERALD WAYNE CODY, 82, of Raleigh, NC passed away on July 26, 2021 at home with family. He was born in Summers County, WV on September 6, 1938, son of Howard Jackson Cody and Helen Georgia Shanklin Cody.
Wayne was a 1956 graduate of St. Albans High School and went on to graduate from West Virginia University with a BS and MS in Civil Engineering. After graduating, he became a licensed Professional Engineer, specializing in bridge design. Wayne enjoyed a career with West Virginia Dept of Highways and Lowes Engineering before he went on to be a co-founder of his own engineering firm. Ultimately, Kimley-Horn drew Wayne to Cary, NC to be a bridge design engineer. Wayne retired from the NC Department of Transportation.
Wayne was married to the love of his life, Marilyn Lee DeMoss Cody, for over 58 years. They enjoyed traveling, tinkering, watching their favorite shows and WVU and NC State games.
He is survived by his wife Marilyn; son, Tim Cody (Debra) of Raleigh, NC; and daughter Jennifer C. Scott (Brian) of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Caroline Cody, Rachel Scott, Daniel Cody, Brant Scott, and Elizabeth Cody all of Raleigh, NC. Wayne is survived by two siblings, Larry (Debbie) Cody of Chester, VA and Jim (Nancy) Cody of Sanford, NC as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Friday July 30, 2021 at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. Dress is casual.
In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Raleigh Rescue Mission or the Salvation Army. Condolences:RFHR.com