GERALDINE CORBIN 108, of Summersville, WV passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at her home. Born March 26, 1913 in Naugatuck, WV she was a daughter of the late Richard and Geneva Clark. She was also preceded in death by her husband, L. William Corbin in 2013.
She was a member of the Memorial United Methodist Church and breakfast circle in Summersville. She graduated Lenore High School and was a graduate of Marshall College and held a Master's Degree from West Virginia University. She was a retired middle school and high school English teacher having taught in Mingo, Roane, Pleasants, and Braxton Counties.
She is survived by three children, Donna Folkemer (John) of Baltimore, MD, Jean Salamon (John) of Tavares, FL, and Ray Corbin of Summersville; four grandchildren, Philip Folkemer of Washington, DC, Paul Folkemer (Stacey) of Columbia, MD, Ashley Rosa ( Shavon ) of Mt. Dora, FL and Brittany Helwig (Viv) of St.Augustine, Florida; nine great-grandchildren, Atticus, Marlow, Eliza and Maggie Folkemer; Sydney and Ava Foster; and Amelia, Maxwell, and Calvin Helwig.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, in the White Funeral Home at Summersville with Pastor Dave Lancaster officiating. Interment will follow in the Walker Memorial Park at Summersville. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.