GERALDINE "JERRI" COUNTS 88 years of age, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Daughter of Donald Kromphart and Regina Skeen, with her dear husband, Zane G. Counts having passed in 2013, Jerri is survived by her children Kathy Freel (David), Kevin Counts (Diane), Kirby Counts (Carlos), Kaye Counts (Gerry) and Kelly Counts (Paula) along with six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as with sisters, Sandra, Gale, Tammy and brothers Gary and Kent.
Jerri retired from Big River Electric of Gallipolis which she co-founded with her husband in 1983. Big River is currently owned and managed by her son, Kelly.
In lieu of a Funeral Service, the family will offer a Memorial Service, anticipated to be held in Spring of 2021. Jerri will be buried privately on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, WV.
Her preference is that condolences be sent in the form of a donation to the Hospice of Charleston.
You may visit Jerri's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
