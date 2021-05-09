GERALDINE GAIL SMITH, 80, of Bassett, VA formerly of Julian, WV went to be with the Lord Thursday, May 6, 2021 at home. Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek with Pastor Tony Williams officiating. Burial will follow at The Old Pine Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.
