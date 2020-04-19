GERALDINE (GRAY) LIPSCOMB, of Charleston, departed this life on April 6, 2020, at hospice at Thomas Hospital after a long illness.
Geraldine was born November 11, 1942, in Cabin Creek, to the late Albert and Lillian Gray.
Geraldine graduated from East Bank High School.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lipscomb Sr., and their son, Charles Jr.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Nichol of Charleston, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; two sisters preceded her in death, Sandra Richardson, Sue Breckenridge.
Geraldine retired from CAMC after 40 years of service. She was a member of Kanawha City Missionary Baptist Church.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.