GERALDINE "DEANIE" HASTINGS VICKERS of Montgomery, WV died August 29th 2021 at Edgewood Summit in Charleston, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Vickers; and her son, George Steven Vickers; and parents Cloteal and John Hastings.
Born August 15th 1926, in Montgomery, she is survived by her three children and spouses; Wayne and Carol Vickers, Mitch and Kitty Vickers, Martha and Phil Steel, and Nancy Vickers; her grandchildren and spouses; Adam and Bridget Vickers, James Vickers, Nathan and Sarah Vickers, Jonathan and Jennifer Vickers and Ryan Vickers (Brittany). She is survived by many great grandchildren; She has a beloved sister, Barbara Hastings Dyer and husband Ronald Dyer, and many nieces and nephews.
After graduating from West Virginia Institue of Technology in 1948, she was married and had three sons. Deanie remained in Montgomery or Morgantown for nine years. In 1957, she and her family moved to Fayetteville, WV where they resided for twelve years. Her daughter, Martha, was born while living in Fayetteville. She was a lifelong resident of Montgomery after leaving Fayetteville.
A teacher for Fayetteville, Montgomery and Valley High School, she retired in 1986. In addition to enjoying teaching she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and a friend to many.
There will be a private family service at a later date.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.