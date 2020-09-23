GERALDINE HOTTLE, It is with great sadness the Hottle family announces the passing of our loving wife, mother and grandmother Geraldine Hottle (Gerry) on Sunday, September 20th , 2020. Gerry was born on July 2nd, 1936 in Thacker, WV.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Ida Church Hawkins, as well as her siblings, Florine Hendricks (Tene), Theodore Hawkins, Mary Cowley (Mag), and Glen Hawkins.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Donald M. Hottle (Mickey). She is also survived by her two sons, Rich Hottle and wife, Susan of South Charleston, WV; and Rob Hottle and wife, Renee of Monroe, NC. Her grandchildren are Chris Hottle and wife, Chrissy of Mooresville, NC, and Anna Hottle of Monroe, NC. Her two great grandchildren are London and Wyatt Hottle. Gerry was a 1955 graduate of Sherman High School in Seth and attended Capital City Commercial College in Charleston. She was a Bookkeeper at Whitesville State Bank from 1955 to 1962. In 1963, she began her career with Branham & Stump, Inc. as a Bookkeeper based in Whitesville. They owned and operated various companies including Ben Franklin, Chequers in Charleston Town Center Mall, City Drug Store, and B & S Air Charter Service. She was an integral part not only to this organization, but the Stump family as well for over 40 years until her retirement. After retirement, she enjoyed her time fishing at Flat Top Lake and spending time with her family, especially her two beloved grandchildren. Gerry will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Sylvester Baptist Church at 105 Ruth Avenue, Sylvester, WV, 25193. There will be a graveside service at Pineview Cemetery on Friday, September 25th , at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gary Daniels. Social distancing and masks would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net