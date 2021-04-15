GERALDINE IRIS GREGORICH, 90, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on April 13, 2021, at her home.
She was born on June 27, 1930, in Enoch, WV, daughter of the late Reverend Sam Hughes and Ida Adkins Hughes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; son, Brooks; sister, Betty; and brother, Gerald.
Geraldine was a member of the First Baptist Church in Ravenswood. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and was an excellent seamstress.
She is survived by her sons, Sam (Gloria) Gregorich, and Kevin Gregorich; grandchildren, Sammy (Olivia); Jeremiah; Stormy (Joe), Lauren, Arika, and Alisha; several great grandchildren; brothers, Max Hughes and Earl Hughes; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Gregorich on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1 p.m., at Ravenswood Cemetery with Pastor Toby Wagoner officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W, Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on our Facebook page.