Geraldine "Jerri" Smith

GERALDINE KATHERINE "JERRI" ERWIN SMITH went Home to be with the Lord on May 3, 2020, just months shy of her 99th birthday.
Jerri was born August 17, 1921, in St. Albans, WV, the daughter of the late Kyle Manuel "Manny" Erwin and Ethel Chambers Erwin. She was also preceded in death by her husband Donald "Tony" D. Smith, daughter Antonia Lee Smith Leighty, son Jeffrey Don Smith and brothers Ernest "Sonny" Erwin and Alfred "Bill" Erwin.
Jerri met the love of her life Tony Smith in 1939. She played piano in a dance band with some other musician friends from St. Albans High School Band and Orchestra. They were practicing at the local hangout near the high school. Some Nitro boys came in and Jerri was introduced to Tony. They danced and fell in love. Jerri and Tony were married on August 8, 1940, in a Methodist Church in Ashland, KY. Tony served in the US Army during World War II. Tony was an avid golfer. Tony and Jerri were members of the Sleepy Hollow Golf Club. While Tony was on the golf course, Jerri began to play bridge with other club members. This was the beginning of playing a game that blessed Jerri with a lifetime of friends and pleasure.
Jerri's passion was playing duplicate bridge. She competed nationally in American Bridge Association tournaments achieving the Bronze Life Master Award, and The American Contract Bridge League achieving the rank of Silver Life Master. Jerri was a member of Easy Aces, a Past President of Kanawha Valley Bridge Association, and enjoyed many bridge games with family and friends. Jerri would often host bridge games at the home she and Tony built on West 15th Street in Nitro.
Jerri was involved in band and orchestra while attending her alma mater St. Albans High School. She was a proud member of the first band at St. Albans High School under the direction of Harold B. Leighty. Jerri made WV All-State Band as first chair clarinet, and she played the piano in the school orchestra. Her fondness of classical music continued throughout her life.
Jerri retired from the State of West Virginia Auditor's Office where she worked as a payroll clerk. Jerri had a strong mind for numbers which made her a decorated employee and an esteemed bridge player.
Jerri's favorite holiday was Christmas. Everything about the Christmas season brought Jerri great joy, especially celebrating the birth of our Savior with her family. She delighted in special times with family and cheerful parties with friends. Jerri grew up as a Methodist and was a longtime member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Nitro, WV.
Left behind to cherish her memory are granddaughters, Catherine Leighty Holstein (Steven) of St. Albans, Gretchen Leighty Dillon (Gary) of Catlettsburg, KY, and Allison Leighty Clipp (Mike) of Miami Beach, FL; daughter-in-law, Susan Burford Smith; granddaughters Jenny Smith Kirkland (Jon) of Tulsa, OK, and Kristina Smith of Tulsa, OK. Jerri was blessed with seven great-grandchildren, Katie Holstein, Rachel Dillon, Jennifer Dillon, Matthew Dillon, Ella Kirkland, Thomas Jeffrey Kirkland, and Madison Kirkland. She was also blessed with one great-great-grandson, Jon Steven Holstein. Jerri has many loved and cherished family members from the Howard and Helen Logue Smith Family, and her special neighbors Keith and Frankie Priddy, who always provided much care and love.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held to celebrate Jerri's life.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Jerri's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family at www.cooke funeralhome.com.