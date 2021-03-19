GERALDINE "JERRY" ESTEP (JEFFERS) 93, Chesapeake, VA, formerly of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 15, 2021.
She was born in Hugheston, WV to the late John Parker and Julia Ann Stewart Chapman. She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Paul Travis Booth.
Jerry was Women's State Archery Champion, several times. She taught swimming at the YMCA, Rock Lake Swimming Pool and was an accomplished Artist.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Judy Culbreth (Jabe), Sharon Thompson, Debbie Canterbury and Tammy Prater (Bob); grandchildren, Shannan, Stan, Kim, Joshua, Ashley, Chelsea and Brittany; great grandchildren, Chloe, Cole, Ava, Paisley, Emerson and Elijah.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
You may visit Jerry's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Jeffers family.