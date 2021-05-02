GERALDINE LEAVITT, who was born on May 7th, 1927 at Elkhurst in Clay County, West Virginia died at home on April 29th, 2021.
She was a graduate of Widen High School. Jerry was a nurse at Sutton Hospital, and with Dr. Hutchinson in Sutton. She and her husband later operated Leavitt's Home Supply. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Sutton.
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Estell Paxton, siblings Elsie, Beatrice, John, Nina, Gertrude, Edward, Helen, husband Col. Dale L. Leavitt and great grandson Hayes.
She is survived by her daughter Rev. Helga Hallett (Martin), grandson Nathan Hallett (Ashley) and great grandchildren Hadessah and Jace.
The family is eternally grateful for faithful neighbors and loving caregivers who helped during Jerry's illness.
Due to Covid -19 precautions, a private family service, celebrating Jerry's life and resurrection will be held at the Sutton Town Cemetery.
Remembering Jerry's spirit of hospitality, gifts may be made to your local food pantry.
Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, Sutton is honored to be serving the Leavitt family.
