Geraldine Levine Nelson Lemley

GERALDINE (GERI) LEVINE NELSON LEMLEY, 83, passed away February 17, 2022 in Aurora, IL after a short illness. She was born in Marietta, OH in 1938 to Herbert and Grace Nelson, and was a graduate of Marietta High School. After graduating, she married Donald G Lemley, Sr. Together, they had four children, raised six children and hosted many "adopted" children.
Geri worked for the American Lung Association and Allstate McDonough Caperton Insurance Group. In her younger years, Geri served as a boy scout den mother, a girl scout leader and taught numerous children's Bible classes.
After her husband's death, in 2009, she moved to Louisville, KY and then to Montgomery, IL to be closer to her children. After moving to Illinois, she made over 6,000 dresses and unknown number of "britches" that were sent to children all over the world. When she was in too much pain to sew, she took up knitting hats for others and often donated them, to local homeless shelters. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a dedicated servant of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 53 years, Donald G Lemley, Sr.; her brothers Herbert Nelson and Ronald Nelson; her sisters Sue Butts and Betsy Norrick. She is survived by her children Donald (Theresa) Lemley Jr., Sheila (Jerry) Richmond, Robert (Dawn) Lemley, Ginger Lemley, along with her two chosen children, Allan (Lisa) Waters and Angie Waters-Lemley; her 14 grandchildren and her 11 great-grandchildren.
A grave side burial service where she will be laid to rest next to her husband, will take place on March 12th at 11 a.m., in Section S, at Cunningham Memorial Park, in St. Albans, WV.