GERALDINE MARGARET WRIGHT 96, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at Oak Ridge Center Nursing Home. She was born April 7th, 1925 to the late Laura and William M. Wright in Charleston.
Geraldine was an active member of Ebenezer Baptist Church of Charleston. While living in New York, Geraldine worked at a drug store and also worked as a domestic worker, caring for families and teaching their children. In her past time she enjoyed cooking, fishing, and gardening. She was the oldest of five sisters.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine is preceded in death by her son Gary Wright; daughter-in-law, Jackie Wright; sisters, Bertha Jean Ford and Gloria Mae Burton; and nephews, Kenny Wright, Larry Wright, and Marlon Wright.
Geraldine is survived by her son Jerry (Virginia) Wright; sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Lee Wright and Lillian Lorene Willis; five grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She showed compassion and patience with us even at our slowest moments. She taught us about life, finances and how to keep loving our family.
We praise GOD that she is happily at Rest and in Peace with her Heavenly Father.
Geraldine's Homecoming Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Keith Tyler officiating. Burial will follow the service in Spring Hill Cemetery, in Charleston.
Visitation will begin two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
