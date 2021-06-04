GERALDINE MARIE GARNES, 86, of Evans, WV passed away June 2, 2021 at the Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, following an extended illness. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday June 5, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Burial will follow in the Foster Chapel Cemetery, Evans. Visitation will be one hour prior to time of service at the funeral home on Saturday.
