GERALDINE MILLER PARSONS, of Madison, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on January 7, 2022. She was born October 28, 1935 to the late Ernest and Loarreda Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Pedro Parsons; brother, Harold Miller and two daughters Beverley Parsons Hale and Sally Ann Sparks.
She was a devoted Wife, Mom, Mamaw, Sister and Friend. She was a Christian and a member of the Rock Creek Church of Christ for more than 70 years. Those left behind to cherish her memory include sisters, Judy Arthurs and Eleanor Davis of Ohio; daughters, Cindy (Hubert) Watkins and Deanna (Harold H. "Kip") Howell both of Madison; sons, Kevin Parsons of Louisville, Kentucky and Donald Walker of Madison; grandchildren, Chris (Glenna) Price of South Carolina, Amie Lynn (James) Lee of Arizona, Brandon (Amanda) and Adam (Melissa) Sparks of Texas, Eric (Tonya) Hale, Todd Hale of Tennessee, Travis Parsons, Texas, Harold "Harry" Howell of Florida, Meredith (Jacob Kilgore) Howell, Donovan Alexander (Alex) Parsons, Austin (Shiree) Parsons; 11 great grandchildren; and a host of other children who lovingly referred to her as "Mommaw".
Geraldine was the most selfless and kind, beautiful soul you could ever meet. She loved hard and always put others before herself. She was a blessing to all who knew her. She was a caregiver to many and that was her lives passion. Always a giver and never expected to receive. Five years ago, she entered Hillcrest Healthcare Center. She quickly informed her family that she never wanted to be a burden and was fine with living there. Many of the employees became family to her. She considered herself lucky and blessed that even though she wasn't able to walk, her mind was good. She was strong in her Faith and knew it was only a matter of time before she would meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She told her family she had lived a good and blessed life. She knew according to God's word that she would walk again and be able to see the loved ones she missed so much. Her Faith never wavered! Even through the hard time of Covid she knew that she would be alright. She missed our visits but stayed positive. There was never one day of complaining that she decided to be a resident of a nursing home.
The family would like to thank Boone Memorial Hospital for the kind and loving care she received while there. Also, thank you to those employees that cared for her for five years at Hillcrest. Without naming each one of you, you know who you are. For those of you who do your job, you are appreciated more than you will ever know.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV, with Louis Watts officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens, Low Gap, WV. Visitation will be 12:30 to 2 p.m. same day as service.
You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.