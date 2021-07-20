GERALDINE RUTH EGGLETON, 86 of Marmet went home to be with the Lord on July 18, 2021 at Braley Care Home in Hurricane with her loving husband by her side.
She attended Reynolds Memorial United Methodist Church in Marmet and loved to quilt, embroider and bowl.
Surviving are her Husband of 67 years: Garvie Franklin Eggleton of Marmet, Daughter: Debbie (Jim) Martin of Scott Depot, Son: Mark F. (Kim) Eggleton of Hurricane, Grandchildren: Stacy VanBibber of Charleston, SC, Josh VanBibber of St. Albans, Kristen (Wade) Racer of Hurricane, Lauren (Zach) Fylling of Pikeville, KY and several Brothers and Sisters.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Wednesday July 21, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Rev. Rick Boggess officiating. Friends may call 30 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home. A private family committal service will be held in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar at a later time.
