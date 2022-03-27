GERALDINE "JERRY" SUNDERLAND ANDERSON, age 87 years, a former resident of Elkins, WV and more recently a resident of Bridgeport, WV departed this life, Thursday evening, March 24, 2022 at the United Hospital Center at Clarksburg, WV.
She was born Friday, July 20, 1934 at Milton, WV a daughter of the late Ernest Lee and Anna Elizabeth Billups Sunderland. On March 26, 1954 at Huntington, WV, she was married to William Harold "Bill" Anderson, who preceded her in death August 2, 2008. Surviving are two sons, David Michael Anderson and wife Lanette of South Charleston, Charles Douglas Anderson and wife Angela of Bridgeport; four sisters, Patricia Evans of Foley, AL, Donna Lou Donahue of South Charleston, Joyce Pauley, and Brenda Sue Sunderland, both of Huntington; six grandchildren, Lindsay Anderson and husband Mike Carrier of Culloden, Eric Anderson and his fiancé Josie Norfolk, and Sarah Anderson and her boyfriend Justin Shrader, all of Hurricane, Jenna Anderson of Bridgeport, Emily Walck and husband Nolan of Waynesboro, PA, Karina Porretta and husband Keith of Fairmont; ten great grandchildren, Kaitlin Vaughn and husband Jamie of Buffalo, Bobby Carrier and girlfriend Aariana Ayers of Cedar Grove; Christian Anderson of Bridgeport, Arya Anderson Carrier of Culloden, Cecilia Porretta, Trent Porretta, Lillianna Porretta, all of Fairmont, Vivian Walck, Kodah Walck, and Trace Walck, all of Waynesboro, PA; and five great great grand children, Trevor Vaughn, Carson Vaughn, Madison Vaughn, Kassie Marchal-Vaughn, all of Buffalo, and Liam Carrier of Cedar Grove.
Preceding her in death is three brothers, Franklin Delano, Ernest Eugene, and Gary Louis Sunderland and four sisters, Dorothy Lea Sunderland, Zell Sunderland, Beulah Mae Sunderland, and Mary Louise McNeeley.
She was a graduate of Milton High School with the Class of 1952 and the West Virginia School of Comptometer at Huntington. She had worked for Sealtest Ice Cream, the Coastal Lumber Company at Dailey as Office Manager, retiring in 1997 and for McManus Gifts. She was a charter member of the Purple Majesties Red Hat Society, was a former member of the Woman's Club of Elkins and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player and an organizer of the Round Robin Bridge Group for several years.
Mrs. Anderson's request for cremation was honored. A Memorial Visitation will be held at a later date with entombment of the cremains at the Maplewood Memorial Mausoleum at Elkins, WV. The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to; Shriners Hospital for Children, 1645 West 8th Street, Erie, PA 16505.
The Lohr & Barb Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Geraldine "Jerry" Sunderland Anderson.
