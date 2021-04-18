Thank you for Reading.

GERRIE "GAGA" GOFF, 74, entered into her eternal home and was reunited with her beloved son Eddie on December 3, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Dunbar Church of the Nazarene, Dunbar. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you