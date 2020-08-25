GERRY RODGER SALMONS, of Hamlin, passed away, August 20, 2020. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.