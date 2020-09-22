Gertrude Alice Spradling

GERTRUDE ALICE (RANSON) SPRADLING, 87, of Scott Depot passed away, Saturday, September 19, 2020.
She was born in St. Albans to the late Joseph Ranson and Daisy Rogers Bryan on December 29, 1932. As a child of the Great Depression, perhaps her humble beginnings formed in her that generous spirit, which so aptly described her. Indeed, she was benevolent, whether through financial support, a shared meal, or time given to others.
Trudy achieved the honor of Class of 1951 Salutatorian at St. Albans High School and attended Southland Bible Institute, Ashland, KY. Following her marriage, she embarked on a life-long journey of being the God-given helpmate to a man called to be a minister of the Gospel. After dedicating herself to raising two daughters, Trudy returned to the workforce as a clerical worker. With an unparalleled work ethic and dedication to excellence, she honed her skill, culminating her work experience as President/CEO of GRS, Inc., a financial services company specializing in the coal mining industry. After retirement, her work was not complete when in 1997, she partnered with husband, Rev. Robert K. Spradling, in forming Church Development Services, a consulting church growth ministry.
Trudy's life was draped in a mantle of duty, service, decorum, and loyalty. Such attributes gave her a regal and gracious air, well known to friends and noticed by strangers. But do not suppose that her dependability meant she was boringly predictable, as her love of Hummers will attest.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Robert Spradling of Scott Depot; children, Cindy Begley (Dave) of Scott Depot and Cheryl Marling (Will) of Alexandria, VA; brother, Joseph Ranson of Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada; grandchildren, Lauren Gregory, Brooke Field, Kate Marling and Alex Marling; two great grandchildren; and many other extended family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Dr. Mark Johnson officiating. Entombment will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Friends may visit with the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
You may visit Trudy's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
