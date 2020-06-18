GERTRUDE BELLE HUSK WELSH, 95, of Jane Lew, went to sleep peaceably in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, June 13, 2020. She had been living at Crestview Manor the last couple of years. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville. Visitation will be held 11 a.m to 1 p.m. She will be laid to rest beside her husband at the Broomstick Cemetery at Five Forks.
Funerals for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Bassitt, Rebecca - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cummings Jr., Homer - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Lanham, Pauline - 1 p.m., Lanham Cemetery, Spangler.
Thornton, Shannon - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Wallace, John - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Welsh, Gertrude - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.
Whittington, Charles - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.