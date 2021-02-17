Gertrude Hodge

GERTRUDE D. HODGE of Ohley, 85, of Kanawha Co. earned her wings and went home to Jesus on February 12, 2021. She is survived by her children, Karen Cooper (Kenny), Daniel D. Hodge, Tim Hodge (Barbara), and Tonia Stout (Ronnie). Gertrude was blessed with seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and puppy, Layla. She is preceded in death by husband, Daniel Hodge; daughter and great granddaughter, Debra and Angela Cooper.
A service for the family and friends will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 3 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Joseph McClung will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced. Arrangements entrusted to Pryor Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital or Kanawha County Humane Society.
"Mothers hold their children's hands for a while but their hearts forever." ~ Unknown