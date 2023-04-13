GERTRUDE TOLLEY CASTO, 99, of Anderson, SC, died Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her residence.
Born May 26, 1923 in Belgrove (Jackson County), she was the daughter of the late daughter of the late Gird McDonald Tolley Sr. and Birdie Coon Tolley. She was a graduate of Union District High School School in Dunbar and completed WAC basic training for the 501st Army Air Force in 1945. She served as a dental tech (Corporal) at Ashford General Hospital, White Sulphur Springs.
After World War II, Gertrude worked for US Rubber and Union Carbide Corporation in Institute. After her marriage in 1949, she worked as a homemaker in West Virginia and raised her two sons. In 2005, she and Arthur relocated to Anderson, SC to be near family. Church, family, and cooking were always the focus of her interest, but she enjoyed the many vacations and trips taken throughout the years. She and Arthur went to Pawleys Island, SC every year for a special week.
Gertrude was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant for 34 years. After relocating to Anderson, SC, she attended Union Grove United Methodist Church, Belton, SC.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur B. Casto, after a marriage of 61 years; and by five brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her two sons, Jeffrey K. Casto of Phoenix, AZ and Steve Casto and his wife Anna of Anderson, SC; two grandchildren, Dr. Amanda Morgan Casto of Seattle, WA and Christopher B. Casto and his wife Michelle of Cumming, GA; and great-grandchildren, Josephine Nola Casto and Tolley Eugenia Casto. She is also survived by Mr. Wayne Smith of New Smyrna Beach, FL, a very dear adopted brother; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their love and appreciation to caregivers Ms. Lynn Hill, Mrs. Joann White and Hospice of the Upstate.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Pastor David Keeney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.