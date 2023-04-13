Thank you for Reading.

Gertrude Tolley Casto
SYSTEM

GERTRUDE TOLLEY CASTO, 99, of Anderson, SC, died Easter Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her residence.

Born May 26, 1923 in Belgrove (Jackson County), she was the daughter of the late daughter of the late Gird McDonald Tolley Sr. and Birdie Coon Tolley. She was a graduate of Union District High School School in Dunbar and completed WAC basic training for the 501st Army Air Force in 1945. She served as a dental tech (Corporal) at Ashford General Hospital, White Sulphur Springs.

Tags

Recommended for you