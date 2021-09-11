Gilbert Beckett Sep 11, 2021 Sep 11, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GILBERT BECKETT 50, of Indore, died September 9, 2021. Service will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 13, 2021, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. The visitation will be one hour before the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gilbert Beckett John H. Taylor Visitation Indore Funeral Home Spencer Recommended for you Local Spotlight Wilmer “Hyman” Pauley Kimberly Ann Hammond Marlene Enid Hanson Clyde B. “Sonny” Ball Blank Larry Gothard Edna Vernell Megginson Naomi Ruth Thornton Jerry Cantrell Michael Ray Barker Robert L. Cantley Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 13, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained