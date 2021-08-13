Thank you for Reading.

GILBERT CREED HARTLEY, 82, of Ripley, passed away August 11, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gay, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home of Ravenswood.

