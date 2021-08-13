GILBERT CREED HARTLEY, 82, of Ripley, passed away August 11, 2021. Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV. Burial will follow in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gay, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday at the funeral home. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home of Ravenswood.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.