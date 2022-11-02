Gilbert Dalton Schoonover Jr

GILBERT DALTON "GIL" SCHOONOVER JR. passed away while hiking one of his favorite trails near his home in Menifee, California, on Oct. 26, 2022. Gil, 63, was a native of Elkhurst (Clay County), West Virginia, a graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology and a retired Navy Lieutenant Commander.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, La Verne Williams Schoonover of Temecula, California; daughter Maile Schoonover of Santa Barbara, California; son Keanu Schoonover of Grand Rapids, Michigan; mother Correna Moore Schoonover; sisters Vanessa (Scott) Hite of Port Republic, Maryland; Tanya (Roger) Wolfe of Green Bank, West Virginia; Cheri Burdette of Elkhurst; and Kelley (Marty) Gillenwater of Ruskin, Florida. He was an uncle to eight beloved nieces and nephews: Nikki (Jay McGhee) Morris, Eric (Chrissy) Morris, Dustin (Amy) Burdette, Matthew (Alysia) Burdette, Rachel (Michael) Ashworth, Brianna Hite, Elizabeth Hite and Piper Gillenwater. He is also survived by five cherished great-nieces and great-nephews, three dear brothers-in-law, dozens of beloved cousins, aunts and uncles, and hundreds of friends across the country.
He is preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Dalton "Gabo" Schoonover of Elkhurst/Clay, (birth) mother, Mary Elizabeth Marie Schoonover, and older brother Michael Marie.
A celebration of Gil's life is planned for Saturday, Nov. 5, at Lizemores Church of the Nazarene in Lizemores, West Virginia. The family will accept visitors starting at 10 a.m., and the service begins at 11.