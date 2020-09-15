GILBERT DAVID DEAN, 66, of Marlinton, WV went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Beaver Creek Cemetery Chapel, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Wednesday with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery.
