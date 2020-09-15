Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GILBERT DAVID DEAN, 66, of Marlinton, WV went to be with his Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Beaver Creek Cemetery Chapel, where a funeral service will begin at 2 p.m., Wednesday with Pastor Phillip Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Beaver Creek Cemetery.