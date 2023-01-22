Thank you for Reading.

Gina Marie Cruise Schrader
SYSTEM

GINA MARIE CRUISE SCHRADER, of Charleston and Hillsboro, West Virginia, died on January 13 of injuries sustained in a fall on January 2, in Charleston. Born April 14, 1945, Gina packed several lives' worth of living into her 77 youthful years.

A tiny sprite with an outsize personality and warm, engaging smile, Gina was a resourceful woman who made her own way throughout her life, supporting herself by her wits, energy, and sales talents. She successfully raised a daughter as a young, single mother in a time when such a feat was rare.

Tags

Recommended for you