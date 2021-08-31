Ginger Vincent Aug 31, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GINGER VINCENT, 71, of Bridgeport, passed August 29, 2021. Friends may call at the Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home from 2 p.m., on Thursday, September 2. Funeral Services will follow Friday, at 1 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Ginger Vincent Friend Bridgeport Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Michael “Muskie” Linville Blank Edward Lee “Butch” Ray Blank Thomas Lee Huffman William Edward Blevins Nevaeh Alexys Mae Summers Helen Faye Hudson Blank Thomas Bailey Blank Gloria Johnston Blank Edward Lee “Butch” Ray Judith K. Summerfield Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Aug. 31, 2021 Daily Mail WV New film tells the story of the Blennerhassetts and their island Eden MotionMasters produces a shelf of award-winning documentaries Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life