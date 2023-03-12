Thank you for Reading.

Born in Camden on Gauley, WV, May 19, 1927. GIOVANNO (JOHNNY) ROMANO passed away March 5, 2023.

He is survived by children: Mike Romano, Joseph L. Romano, James L. Romano, Marilyn Barfield, J. Steven Romano (Stephanie); Sisters: Teresa Schiable, Edith Romano, Dora Dixon, & Judy Romano; Grandchildren: Brian D. Barfield, Zachary S, Barfield (Destiny), Anthony Romano, Nickolas Romano, and Zackary Williams, and great grandchildren: Tristin and Ivan Barfield.

