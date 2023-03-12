Born in Camden on Gauley, WV, May 19, 1927. GIOVANNO (JOHNNY) ROMANO passed away March 5, 2023.
He is survived by children: Mike Romano, Joseph L. Romano, James L. Romano, Marilyn Barfield, J. Steven Romano (Stephanie); Sisters: Teresa Schiable, Edith Romano, Dora Dixon, & Judy Romano; Grandchildren: Brian D. Barfield, Zachary S, Barfield (Destiny), Anthony Romano, Nickolas Romano, and Zackary Williams, and great grandchildren: Tristin and Ivan Barfield.
Preceded in death by parents Aniello Romano and Angelina Feola Romano, his loving wife, Georganna Hession Romano, and siblings: Mary Miller and Aniello Romano, Junior.
Graduate of Cowen High School, Giovanno also graduated with a BA from Glenville State College and MA from West Virginia University.
World War II Veteran of the US Naval Air: Navigator Aviator and Gunner Radioman for fighter aircrafts.
Johnny worked multiple capacities with Cowen High School including, teacher, coach, and principal then went on to work as Director of Financial Aid at Shepherd College, to work at Richwood High School, and retired as Director of Nicholas County Career Center.
He was a lifetime avid Dodger and Mountaineer fan, trout fisherman and enthusiast with favorite spots on Cranberry River.
Johnny was loved and admired by many and will be sorely missed.
A Memorial gathering to be planned for family and friends in the spring.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Morris Funeral Home.