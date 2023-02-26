GLADA OLETHA NELSON LANHAM sadly passed away February 23 at the age of 96 in Oak Hill, WV at the home of her son.
Glada was born April 12, 1926, at Adair, WV one of 10 children born to Herman and Chessie Nelson. She was married to Wilburn Jack Lanham who preceded her in death, Glada is also preceded in death by her youngest son Robert Lanham; Grandson Robert Lanham Jr.; sisters, Madeline Boggs, Catherine Bargar, Dorothy Keener, Reva Snodgrass, and brother Virgil Nelson.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son Billy Lanham (Kathleen) of Oak Hill; grandsons, Billy Lanham Jr. (Amy) of Oak Hill, Michael Lanham (Susan) of Fayetteville, WV; 4 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sisters, Myrl Bailey of Spencer, Nancy Lambey of NC; brothers, Burl Nelson (Lu) of Ohio and Jerry Nelson (Verneda) of Clay, WV.
Glada was very active in Clay in her younger years serving as director of the Clay ambulance service and on the Clay County Commission.
I remember her and Jack on call for the ambulance service and missing several Christmas dinners, Jack driving the ambulance and Glada in the back as an EMT. She was well known for her fried Apple Pies and her beautiful quilts.
We would like to give special thank you to her special neighbors, Tina and Norma Ramsey, Regina and Dallas Stevenson for years of help so Glada could reside in her home as long as possible. Also, a special thank you to Hospice of Southern WV for all their compassionate care.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 28, 2023, with viewing one hour prior to the services at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV. She will be laid to rest at the Nelson Family Cemetery, Dundon, WV.