Glada Oletha Nelson Lanham
GLADA OLETHA NELSON LANHAM sadly passed away February 23 at the age of 96 in Oak Hill, WV at the home of her son.

Glada was born April 12, 1926, at Adair, WV one of 10 children born to Herman and Chessie Nelson. She was married to Wilburn Jack Lanham who preceded her in death, Glada is also preceded in death by her youngest son Robert Lanham; Grandson Robert Lanham Jr.; sisters, Madeline Boggs, Catherine Bargar, Dorothy Keener, Reva Snodgrass, and brother Virgil Nelson.

