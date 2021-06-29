GLADIE MAE FERGUSON MASSEY, 78, of Wharton, WV passed away June 26, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, Greenwood Church of God. Visitation after 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Greenwood Church of God, Greenwood. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Massey family.
