GLADYS BALAZS NEU, 97, of Kanawha City, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House after a brief illness.
Gladys was born on January 23, 1924, in Capels, WV, to Frank and Elizabeth Balazs. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 39 years Laszlo Neu; brothers Elmer and Ernest; and sisters Irene, Goldie, Margaret and Helen. At the age of 14, Gladys and her family moved to Kanawha City where, years later, she met her husband Laszlo and lived for the remainder of her life.
Gladys faithfully attended Westminster Presbyterian Church for more than 75 years, and was the oldest living church member when it closed its doors in 2019. Gladys was loved by many. Those left to carry on her memory are her son, Steve Neu (Karen); grandchildren Ashley Haston (Michael), Alec Neu and Connor Bragg; great-grandchildren Breanna Haston, Adysen Rennie, Gavin Rennie, Jaxon Soice, and Madison Haston; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. The family would like to especially thank Marion and Eugene Weems, who lovingly provided the care that allowed Gladys to live independently in her home until the time of her death.
Respecting Gladys' wishes, there will be a private family service. Arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to HospiceCare WV, 1606 Kanawha Blvd W., Charleston, WV 25387.