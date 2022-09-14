Thank you for Reading.

Gladys Casto
GLADYS CASTO, 87 of Poca entered into eternal rest after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 12, 1935, in Paradise, WV to the late Sherman and Nollie Witt Harrison.

She was a proud Poca Dot, graduating with the class of 1954, and attended Morris Harvey College. She always enjoyed get togethers with her classmates. Gladys was a Christian lady, she attended Rock Branch Independent Church. She was a very strong and independent woman. She loved to travel and would shop till she dropped. Especially her love for jewelry and shoes. She always decorated her house beautifully and was very gifted at making beautiful floral arrangements. One thing she never wanted to miss was the evening news and loved real country music.

