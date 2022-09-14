GLADYS CASTO, 87 of Poca entered into eternal rest after a short battle with pancreatic cancer. Born April 12, 1935, in Paradise, WV to the late Sherman and Nollie Witt Harrison.
She was a proud Poca Dot, graduating with the class of 1954, and attended Morris Harvey College. She always enjoyed get togethers with her classmates. Gladys was a Christian lady, she attended Rock Branch Independent Church. She was a very strong and independent woman. She loved to travel and would shop till she dropped. Especially her love for jewelry and shoes. She always decorated her house beautifully and was very gifted at making beautiful floral arrangements. One thing she never wanted to miss was the evening news and loved real country music.
Gladys was the last surviving member of her immediate Harrison family. Being predeceased by her parents, sister Effie Mae and brothers Ralph and Treva. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Carmel E. Davis and Roy K. Casto.
She is survived by her only child Nancy Davis Hancart (Kevin), grandson Kevin "Boo" II (Lindsay) and great grandchildren Kaiden and Raelynn. She is also survived by several sister in laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Gladys life will be at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 15 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel with Pastor Delbert Hawley officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 - 5 p.m. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rock Branch Independent Church 133 Cross Lanes Drive Nitro, West Virginia 25143.