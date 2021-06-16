GLADYS COLLINS, 85 of Kimberly WV, passed away peacefully on June 13,2021 after a long illness. She was born to Benjamin Manley and Sarah Wagner May 12, 1936. She was a longtime member of Kimberly Church of God. She was a loved mother and grandmother and enjoyed being the Boss of the family. She led a long life that was filled with adventure, and she always had a good time wherever she went. You never knew where she would be or what she would be doing, but you could guarantee she was having fun.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Benjamin and Sarah Manley; Husband Clyde Collins; Daughter Karen Alderman; Siblings Juanita Reese, Eugene Manley, Margaret Dunfee, Charles Manley and Robert Manley.
She is survived by her Children Diana Morton (Jerry Morton), Lisa Rhodes; Grandchildren Sarah Edelman, Ernest Collins, Ann Edwards, Andrea Kerns, David Rhodes III, Amanda Morton, Lindsay Carson and Melissa Alderman; and 8 great grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Palliative Care nurse Tara Jackson.
Services be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery WV with Rev. Tom McGraw officiating. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park at London. Friends may call on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com