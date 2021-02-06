Gladys Ermalea Bevel

GLADYS ERMALEA FIELDS BEVEL, 88, of Clendenin went home to be with the Lord on February 5, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Walter and Grace Fields. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Paul Bevel; son, David Jay Bevel; grandson, Steven Matthew Rhodes; brothers, Doyle, Glen, Kenneth, Buel, Darrell, Denver Fields; sisters, Marie Ross, Mildred Johnson, Myrtle Nichols, Freda Smith and Juanita Casto.
She is survived by: sons, Larry (Janet) Bevel, Doug (Katherine) Bevel, Bob (Judy) Bevel and Tim Bevel; daughter, Kathryn (Steve) Rhodes, daughter-in-law, Connie Bevel; sisters, Carol Simmons and Jewell Fields; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; 4 great great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 masks and social distancing will be required.
Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday February 7, 2021 at Matics Funeral Home Inc. Clendenin. The funeral will immediately follow 2 p.m.,at the funeral home with Pastor Tobby Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Reamer Hill Cemetery Clendenin. Online condolences may be expressed at maticsfuneralhome.com.