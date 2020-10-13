GLADYS FAY DUTY On Sunday, October 11, 2020, Gladys Duty, devoted wife, and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 84.
Gladys was born on August 27, 1936 to Carl and Lorraine Messer. She attended Morris Harvey College. On March 2, 1957, she married the love of her life, William Duty. They raised two sons, Vic and Mike, and one daughter, Rebecca. She was a member of the Church of Christ. Gladys had a passion for music. She was a wonderful wife of 68 years and a loving mother. She loved spending time with family.
Gladys was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bill; son Vic; her father Carl and mother Lorraine Messer of Fairborn, Ohio; and brothers Melvin, Kenny, Billy, Pete, and Joe Messer.
She is survived by her son, Mike Duty of Madison who was the primary caregiver for his parents for many years; daughter, Becky and David Tuttle of Charleston; sister, Kitty Fairchild of Fairborn, Ohio; granddaughters, Mika Duty and Krystal Fankhauser; great-granddaughter, Leah; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
