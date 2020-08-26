Gladys Mae Lilly

GLADYS MAE (HUFFMAN) LILLY, 80, of Charleston went to be with Jesus on August 23, 2020 in Hubbard Hospice West after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Gladys was born December 12, 1939 in Clendenin. She was a graduate of Clendenin High School. She attended Dunbar Mountain Mission Church and was a lifelong homemaker who earned the nickname "Green Thumb", as she could seemingly grow anything anywhere. She enjoyed bowling, flower gardens, and many other plants that adorned her home.
Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Sarah Huffman; husband, Milford Ray Lilly; brothers, Basil and Mark "Oak" Harper, and Bill Huffman; sister, Myrtle Armstead; as well as other members of the Blankenship family.
Left to cherish her memory are sons, Jeffrey Wayne, Steven Ray (Brenda), and Michael Todd Lilly; brother, Phillip Huffman; sisters, Wanda Armstead, Duvie Holbert (Randall), and Helen Edens (Bud); grandsons whom she adored, Justin Litton, Nate, Brandon, Ethan and Connor Lilly; beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff she befriended at CAMC Cancer Center who were so gracious and caring during her care. As well as the caring individuals of HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society, Dunbar Mountain Mission, or HospiceCare in her loving memory.
Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313 with Pastor Jim Phillips officiating. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
