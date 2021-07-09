GLADYS WAGGONER ARMSTEAD, 85, of Spencer, passed away on July 7, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover. Friends may visit the funeral home one hour before the funeral.
