Thank you for Reading.

GLADYS WAGGONER ARMSTEAD, 85, of Spencer, passed away on July 7, 2021. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10 at the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover. Friends may visit the funeral home one hour before the funeral.

Tags

Recommended for you