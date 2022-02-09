GLEE LELIA NUTTER, 71, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6, 2022. Miss Nutter was born on October 23, 1950 in White Sulphur Springs, WV. She was the daughter of the late Pastor L. E. Nutter and Mary Nutter.
After graduation from Greenbrier East's first graduating class in 1969 as valedictorian, she attended West Virginia University where she earned an Elementary Education Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Social Studies and a second minor in Psychology with Magna Cum Laude honors in 1973. She earned a Master of Arts degree in Reading Education in 1975, also from West Virginia University. She was certified as a Reading Specialist in West Virginia in 1989.
Miss Nutter taught Greenbrier County school children from 1974-2008. Her educational endeavors included 15 years as a second grade teacher at Rupert Elementary where she was a primary developer of Outreach Education Projects; 13 years as a Reading Specialist, for the Title One program at Rupert; organizing of the Rupert P.T.S.A.; and recipient of commendations from the West Virginia State Education Department accompanied with nominations for National Innovation in Education Awards.
She continued her Title One Reading activities at Crichton Elementary from 2001-2008.
Additionally, throughout her career she was an integral part as a writer, a coordinator, and a director of various educational activities. This included many children's dramas, school yearbook productions, parental involvement programs, and accelerated reader workshops, seminars, and councils.
She was a member of Greenbrier East Hall of Fame, listed as Who's Who Among America's Teachers, A Greenbrier County Reading Teacher of the Year and a recipient of Title One awards.
After retirement from the public school system, she continued educating students by substitute teaching, tutoring at The Tutoring Center and as an instructor at Greenbrier Community College.
Beyond her public school service, she and a partner organized, formed and directed a summer enrichment program for elementary age children, which she entitled Castle of Learning: The Mindblender, Inc. (1990-2006).
Miss Nutter grew up attending the Community Tabernacle Church in White Sulphur Springs, WV. As an adult, she taught children's Sunday School, directed children special programs, and participated in the church's musical presentations. In later years, she was a church trustee and an administrator. After the Community Tabernacle was dissolved, she became an integral constituent of the McRoss Baptist Church in Hines, WV.
In addition to her parents, her siblings, Mary Sandra Nutter, Lambuth Nutter and Leslie Nutter also preceded her in death. Her brother, Newman (Deborah) of Poca, WV survives her. She has nine nieces and nephews and their families.
Funeral services for Glee will be Saturday February 12, 2022 at 2 p.m., at the Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs with Pastor Bennie Kenney officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenbrier Memorial Gardens in Lewisburg, The family will receive their family and friends from 1 p.m., until 2 pm.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com