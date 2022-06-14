GLEN ALLEN MATHENY, 84 of Tornado, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 12, 2022. He was born in 1938 to Lester & Minnie Matheny of Davis Creek, WV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Melba Matheny and Jean Smith and one brother Charles of New Port Ritchie, FL.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 27 years, Susan Matheny, sister, Joyce (Don) Petry of Kenna, WV, brothers, Jack of Kenna, WV and Darrell (Margie) of Rock Hill, SC, daughter, Carol (David ) Bowen of Ashland, KY, sons, David (Karen) Matheny of Bay Minette, AL, Allen (Teresa) Matheny of Jacksonville, FL, and Rob (Teresa) of South Charleston, WV. He is also survived by his step-daughters, Elizabeth and Tanya, Tornado, WV.
Glen was a beloved Father, and Popal to ten grandchildren and Great-Popal to six great-grandchildren.
Glen graduated from South Charleston High School and later was drafted into the Army and served his country in Vietnam. He wore many hats during his lifetime, Licensed Plumber, Volunteer Fireman at Davis Creek Fire Department, and he retired from AEP's John Amos Plant.
He was an avid fisherman during his life and thoroughly enjoyed a good round of golf with his buddies, KG, Cecil and McCoy.
He believed in the saving power of the Lord Jesus Christ. He loved the Lord. His message to his family was that he loved each and everyone of them and hoped to see them all in Heaven one day.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Chaplain Pete Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, with military rites. Family & friends will gather one hour prior to the service.
A special thank you to the good people at Hospice, the CAMC Cancer Center, and Darlene who helped to care for him those last weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 731, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.