Glen Chambers

GLENN DOUGLAS CHAMBERS, 85, of Chelyan was lifted into his Heavenly home of our Lord and Savior on February 12, 2022. Our Lord said "Well done my good and faithful servant".
Glenn was born on July 12, 1936 and was a devoted husband to his late wife, Sarah (Sissie), an amazing father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend to all that knew him.
He was owner and president of J & G Seeding, Inc. for 32 years, served in the United States Marine Corps with pride, supported many charities to help others and he will truly be missed.
Along with his devoted wife Sarah, he was preceded in death by his father, Robert Chambers; mother, Nora (Toots) Asbury; and brother, James Chambers.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Rashell Estep (Tim), Glenda Nelson (Don); son, John Chambers (Yulonda); granddaughters, Brittney Kidd (Chad), Olivia Chambers, Amanda Nelson; grandson, Asa Chambers; great grandson, Ethan Kidd; sister, Sue Bailey (Jack) of Thornville, Ohio; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, at Southridge Freewill Baptist Church, 814 Ruthdale Road, South Charleston, West Virginia 25309 with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Interment will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London. Visitation will be for one hour prior to service time at the church on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to the Union Mission, P.O. Box 112, Charleston, West Virginia or to a charity of your choice.