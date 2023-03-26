GLEN CLAUDE JONES, 83, of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away on March 20 in Kingsport due to health complications from leukemia.
Glen was born on November 11, 1939 to Opa and Mary Jones in Charleston, West Virginia. He loved growing up in West Virginia, later receiving a bachelor's degree in Engineering from West Virginia University. Glen met and married Martha Anne Velie in his home state in 1964. There they had two sons, Jeffrey and Bryan. The family moved to Kingsport, Tennessee, in 1975. Glen supported the Kingsport paper mill (Mead Paper, Domtar, etc.) for the majority of his engineering career. For the past eight years, Glen and Martha have enjoyed being residents of the Asbury Place retirement community in Kingsport. They have been members of the Mafair United Methodist Church for many years, being passionate about their church activities and Agape Sunday school class. Glen was also involved with local charitable activities.
Glen is survived by his sons Bryan and Jeffrey (husband Oscar), brother Burl Jones (wife Eunice), nephews Mark and Allen Jones, niece Anna Faulkner, great nieces and nephew Morgan, Baylee, Kasey, and Corey. And we can't forget their beloved dog, Chewy.
In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations be made to the charity fund of the Agape Class, Mafair United Methodist Church. Cremation services are provided by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport.
Isaiah 40:31 - "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."
John 11: 25-26 - "I am the resurrection and the life; whoever believes in Me, even if he dies, will live, and everyone who lives and believes in Me will never die."
Funeral services will be held for Glen at Mafair United Methodist Church, 1409 E. Center Street, Kingsport, Tennessee on March 31, 2023, as follows: