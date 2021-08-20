GLEN DALE ARTHUR, 85, of Elkview, entered peacefully into his eternal rest on Friday, August 6, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston after a short illness. Glen was born July 4, 1936 in Blue Creek, WV to the late William Ray Arthur and the late Opal K. Morris Arthur.
Glen served his country in the US Navy (1953-57) during the Korean Conflict. He was employed by Kanawha Drug Company before being hired by the United States Postal Service from which he retired. Glen enjoyed hunting, fishing, line dancing and taught several to dance. He was an avid walker, walking as much as 5-8 miles per day, well into his late 70s. In recent years, he enjoyed farming his entire small yard and supplying family and friends with his tremendous harvest.
He was a member of the Elk River Church of the Nazarene and had many friends there.
Glen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann Day Arthur; sisters Janet Ann Cantley, Dorothy May Bowles Morgan, Betty C. Roff, and Mildred Arthur.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Ann Compton, son-in-law and best friend Johnny Compton; and his Pastor and trusted friend, Randy Ledsome.
A memorial service will be held to Celebrate the Life of Glen Arthur on Sunday, August 22, 2021, at the Elk River Church of the Nazarene 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, at 2:30 p.m., with Rev. Randy Ledsome officiating. Visitation with the family will be thirty minutes prior to the service.