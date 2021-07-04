GLEN DOUGLAS WARD, 89, of St. Albans went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
He was born in Lavalette, WV to the late Handley Burchard and Opal A. Ray Ward. He was also preceded in death by his son, Steve Ward; grandson, Seth Ellison and brother, Howard Ward
Doug was a retired owner of Mountaineer Wholesale, Charleston and was a member of the First Baptist Church of St. Albans. He was also a member of the West Virginia Home Builders Association. He was an avid Mountaineer Fan. He was a member of the Air National Guard, Huntington.
He was a caring and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved storytelling and playing his guitar.
Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 66 years, Sue Ward; daughters, Tina Ellison (Havey) and Tricia Knapp (The Late Bill Knapp); grandson, Jack Ellison (Betsy); great grandchildren, Matthew and Madison (children of Seth), Brea, Wade and Jace (children of Jack and Betsy).
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the First Baptist Church of St. Albans with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans.
You may visit Doug's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
